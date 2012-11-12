CNN's Marciano Named Co-Anchor of 'Entertainment Tonight'

CNN's Rob Marciano is the new co-anchor of CBS Television

Distribution's leading access magazine, Entertainment Tonight, said

Linda Bell Blue, ET's executive producer, on Monday. Marciano will join

Nancy O'Dell on ET's anchor desk in January.



"Rob brings with him a passion for news, a wealth of

knowledge about the entertainment industry, and an enormous amount of charisma

that viewers have been responding to for years," said Bell Blue in a

statement.





Marciano has been a news and weather anchor at CNN since

2003. While there, he earned Peabody Awards for his reports on Hurricane

Katrina and the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.





Prior to joining CNN, Marciano served as chief meteorologist

for Fisher's ABC affiliate KATU Portland, Ore., as well as for 750 KXL News

Radio. From 1994-97, he worked as morning and then-chief meteorologist for

Raycom's NBC affiliate KPLC Lake Charles, La. Marciano began his career as a

weather anchor for NBC-owned WVIT Hartford, Conn.





Before beginning his career in television, Marciano was an

equity sales trader in New York City.





Marciano holds a bachelor's degree in meteorology from

Cornell University.