CNN's Anderson Named Co-Anchor of 'The Insider'

CNN's Brooke Anderson has been named co-anchor of CBS Television Distribution's The Insider, joining Kevin Frazier on the anchor desk in May.

Anderson replaces Lara Spencer, who is leaving the program in May to return to ABC's Good Morning America. Spencer was reportedly on the short list to replace Mary Hart on CTD's Entertainment Tonight, but that job ended up going to Nancy O'Dell, formerly of NBCUniversal's Access Hollywood, who will become ET's main female anchor after Hart departs in May.

Anderson comes to The Insider from CNN, where she has worked since July 2000. She currently covers entertainment for the 24-hour cable news network and co-hosts HLN's Showbiz Tonight.

"I'm a huge fan of Brooke both professionally and personally. I've admired her work on HLN and am thrilled that she is joining our Insider family," said Linda Bell Blue, executive producer of both The Insider and ET, in a statement. "Brooke is such a well- rounded broadcaster -- smart, inquisitive, experienced, and grounded."