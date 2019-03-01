CNN Offering Comscore’s Campaign Ratings to Clients

Comscore said that CNN is the first TV company to offer Comscore Campaign Ratings to its advertising clients.

Comscore Campaign Ratings, which had been in beta testing since last September with the likes of A+E Networks, AMC and Dish Network, provides media buyers and seller with unduplicated measurement of video ad campaigns across linear TV, over-the-top, desktop and mobile platforms.

With viewers consuming content on a wide array of digital devices as well as their TV sets, networks have been demanding a single measurement of how many people are watching commercials that they can sell to advertising. Comscore and Nielsen, which dominates the traditional ratings business, are among the measurement companies trying to provide a solution.

“CNN has long been an early adopter of new measurement capabilities that help our ad partners plan against the full value of our multiplatform content,” said Robin Garfield, senior VP of research and scheduling, CNN. “Throughout the beta program, we worked as a true partner with Comscore in shaping the solution with the goals of our brand and agency partners in mind. We’re excited to now provide advertisers with a holistic view of their CNN investment across platforms, including OTT, which has been a key growth area for our brand.”

Comscore expects its Campaign Ratings to be more broadly available to the market in the second quarter.

On Thursday, Comscore reported a net loss of $27.2 million, or 46 cents a share, compared to a $71.9 million, or $1.25 a share, loss a year ago.