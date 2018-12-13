Dish, Sling Join Comscore Campaign Ratings Trial

Dish Media is joining the trial of the beta version of Comscore’s Campaign Ratings.

Dish’s Dish Network and Sling TV are the first multichannel video programming distributors to join the test of Comscore Campaign Ratings, which aim to measure the audiences for video ads across platforms.

Among those previously announced as participating in the trial of Comscore Campaign Ratings are ABC, CBS, Fox, NBCUniversal, the CW, Turner, Viacom, Freeform, Hulu, GroupM, A+E Networks and AMC Networks.

With Dish, Comscore Campaign Ratings will measure addressable and linear ads. Advertisers will have the ability to see the incremental audiences that Sling TV and Dish contribute on top of linear national network delivery.

“Measurement is a vital advantage of addressable advertising, and Comscore Campaign Ratings delivers standardized, trustworthy insights into distinct audiences across multiple platforms,” said Kevin Arrix, senior VP at Dish Media. “We have a proud history of innovating with Comscore, most recently with the first ever cross-platform addressable advertising measurement on Dish and Sling earlier this year. Now those insights will be incorporated into a holistic picture for advertisers.”

Comscore Campaign Ratings is an important product for the measurement company, which is looking to challenge market leader Nielsen. Both companies face challenges finding ways to add up the audiences for ads and content in an increasingly complicated media environment, and both have installed new leadership while under financial pressure.

“Addressable is a significant part of the advertising ecosystem and there’s no doubt that part of the market will only continue to grow,” said Comscore president Sarah Hofstetter.

“We are excited to have Sling and Dish join the Comscore Campaign Ratings beta program to offer advertisers greater insight into their incremental audiences reached with addressable through Dish and Sling TV in addition to their linear national network audiences," Hofstetter said. "This is an important step in the solution’s evolution to make sure clients can make strategic business decisions based on the most complete view of their advertising efforts.”