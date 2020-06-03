CNN International Hires Brunhuber as Anchor

CNN International said it hired Kim Brunhuber to anchor Europe morning editions of CNN Newsroom on Saturday and Sunday.

Brunhuber, who most recently been senior correspondent and Los Angeles bureau chief for Canadian Broadcasting Corp., will also anchor some weekday news programs. He replaces George Howell, who left CNN earlier this year.

“Kim is an exceptional journalist who has a deep understanding of the stories that impact CNN International viewers around the world,” said Mike McCarthy, executive VP and general manager of CNN International. “Whether reporting on elections in Sierra Leone or terrorist attacks in Kabul, Kim brings an impressive and diverse range of journalistic skills that will benefit both our newsroom and our audience.”

Brunhuber started his career at CTV in Ottawa and Halifax, Canada, as an anchor, producer and reporter. Before joining CBC News, he worked in Sierra Leone as senior trainer for Journalists for Human rights, working with local journalists covering issues such as child labor in the mining industry and female genital mutilation.

“While on assignment or living abroad, I could always count on meeting up with one of my favorite travel companions: CNN International. Whether I was in a three-walled barbershop in Freetown, an expat hotel in Karachi, or a boisterous shebeen in Cape Town, the network was the umbilical cord keeping me connected to the rest of the world," said Brunhuber. "I’m thrilled that now I’ll be on the other side of the desk. I can’t imagine a better platform for international storytelling nor a more crucial time in which those stories must be told.”