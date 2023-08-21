CNN Hires L.A. Times’s Arit John as Politics Reporter
Will cover 2024 presidential election from Washington
CNN said it hired Arit John as a reporter covering national politics.
John, who has been a correspondent for the Los Angeles Times, will cover the 2024 presidential election.
She will be based in Washington, D.C.
Before the L.A. Times, John spent almost five years at Bloomberg News. She also covered style at the New York Times and wrote about politics and entertainment for The Wire at the Atlantic.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.