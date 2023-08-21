CNN Hires L.A. Times’s Arit John as Politics Reporter

CNN said it hired Arit John as a reporter covering national politics.

John, who has been a correspondent for the Los Angeles Times, will cover the 2024 presidential election.

She will be based in Washington, D.C.

Before the L.A. Times, John spent almost five years at Bloomberg News. She also covered style at the New York Times and wrote about politics and entertainment for The Wire at the Atlantic.