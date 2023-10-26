CNBC Examines Formula One Racing in ‘Inside Track’ Documentary
Behind-the-scenes film premieres Nov. 16
CNBC debuts the documentary Inside Track: The Business of Formula 1 Thursday, November 16. The film goes for an hour and CNBC anchor Sara Eisen hosts.
CNBC calls the special “an exclusive behind-the-scenes analysis of the business behind the world’s most prestigious racing series that is driving prominent companies to take notice.”
Eisen looks at how the international motorsports league has achieved rapid growth in attendance, viewership and market value, and looks at the sport’s future, including the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which takes place on the Vegas Strip next month.
Eisen speaks with Stefano Domenicali, Formula One Group CEO; Greg Maffei, Liberty Media CEO; Toto Wolff, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team principal and CEO; and Christian Horner, Oracle Red Bull Racing Team principal, among others.
“This is a true passion project for me, and I am so excited to give the CNBC audience and Formula One fans alike a closer look at the business of this global phenomenon–one that stands firmly at the intersection of sports, technology and culture,” Eisen said. “I was initially drawn to F1 because my two young children love the sport, but once we started watching the races together, I realized there was something undeniably fascinating from a business perspective that demanded a full exploration of the sport as it reaches new heights in America.”
CNBC Pro subscribers can stream Inside Track at 7 p.m. ET, an hour before its linear launch.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.