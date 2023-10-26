CNBC Examines Formula One Racing in ‘Inside Track’ Documentary

CNBC debuts the documentary Inside Track: The Business of Formula 1 Thursday, November 16. The film goes for an hour and CNBC anchor Sara Eisen hosts.

CNBC calls the special “an exclusive behind-the-scenes analysis of the business behind the world’s most prestigious racing series that is driving prominent companies to take notice.”

Eisen looks at how the international motorsports league has achieved rapid growth in attendance, viewership and market value, and looks at the sport’s future, including the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which takes place on the Vegas Strip next month.

Eisen speaks with Stefano Domenicali, Formula One Group CEO; Greg Maffei, Liberty Media CEO; Toto Wolff, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team principal and CEO; and Christian Horner, Oracle Red Bull Racing Team principal, among others.

“This is a true passion project for me, and I am so excited to give the CNBC audience and Formula One fans alike a closer look at the business of this global phenomenon–one that stands firmly at the intersection of sports, technology and culture,” Eisen said. “I was initially drawn to F1 because my two young children love the sport, but once we started watching the races together, I realized there was something undeniably fascinating from a business perspective that demanded a full exploration of the sport as it reaches new heights in America.”

CNBC Pro subscribers can stream Inside Track at 7 p.m. ET, an hour before its linear launch.