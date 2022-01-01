CMT Sets ‘Golden Girls’ Marathon In Honor Of Actress Betty White

Betty White (2d from right) in 'The Golden Girls' With co-stars Estelle Getty, Rue McClanahan, Betty White and Bea Arthur.

Shortly after the death of iconic actress Betty White was announced, CMT said it would run a marathon of The Golden Girls on January 3.

White played Rose Nylund on The Golden Girls. It was one of White’s best-known roles in a TV career that spanned seven decades.

“We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Betty White. She was an icon who blazed many trails - our hearts go out to her friends and legions of fans around the world during this difficult time,” CMT said in a statement.

Also: Betty White Through the Years: Photos From 'Golden Girls' to 'Hot in Cleveland'

CMT is part of ViacomCBS. White also starred in Hot in Cleveland, an original comedy series for Viacom’s TV Land that ran from 2010 to 2105.

CMT’s Golden Girls marathon will start at 9 a.m. ET on January 3 and run through 4 a.m. the following morning.■