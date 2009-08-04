CMT Acquires 'Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader'
MTV Networks’ CMT has acquired the exclusive cable rights to Twentieth’s Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader in a multi-year deal, said Mary Beth Cunin, CMT’s senior vice president of programming strategy on Aug. 4. The show, hosted by Jeff Foxworthy, will premiere as a daily strip on CMT on Monday, Sept. 21.
As part of the deal, CMT and Twentieth will work together to produce themed episodes of the series, such as a country music week. Original episodes of Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader are being produced for broadcast and cable syndication to launch this fall.
The game show originally premiered on Fox on February 27, 2007, and pits real fifth-graders against adults in a game of intellect and skill, with the fifth-graders usually presiding. Mark Burnett Productions produces the show.
