'Closer' Cleared for Second Cycle

Warner Bros. has cleared TNT's hit drama, The Closer, in nearly 90% of the country for a second cycle, running through the 2013-14 TV season.

Key station groups clearing the Kyra Sedgwick-starrer are the Fox TV Stations as well as CBS, Tribune, Belo, Lin, Cox, Fisher, Nexstar, Media General, Meredith, Local TV, Raycom, New Age, New Vision, Newport, Northwest, and Gray.

The Closer, which is the highest-rated series in basic cable history, is heading into its seventh and last season. The show is produced by the Shephard/Robin Company in association with Warner Bros. Television. It was created by James Duff, who executive producers along with Greer Shephard, Michael M. Robin, Sedgwick and Rick Wallace.