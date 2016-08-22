Clinton Puts Another $80M Into TV Ads

Related: Diane English Super PAC Funds Clinton Social Campaign

TV stations in battleground states are getting a new influx of political dollars from the Hillary Clinton campaign, which has bought $80 million in ad time through Election Day.

The campaign has reserved the airtime in eight states—Florida, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Iowa, Nevada, Ohio, North Carolina, as well as the Omaha, Nebraska market.

According to reports, $3 million of that will be spent on ads through the rest of August. The remaining $77 million will pay for ads in September and October.

The campaign temporarily suspended buying TV spots in Colorado and Virginia, where wins are critical, due to high poll numbers, the reports said. The new ad buy is in addition to $70 million Clinton already spent on TV time.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign launched the first ad targeted at the general election last week. The Republican candidate reportedly plans to spend $4.8 million over 10 days in Florida, North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania.