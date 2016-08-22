Diane English Super PAC Funds Clinton Social Campaign

Murphy Brown creator Diane English and her Humanity for Progress super PAC are funding a social media campaign, Humanity for Hillary, to elect Hillary Clinton president.

The campaign launched last month and, according to representatives of the campaign, its first two online videos—ThisIsWhatMyRevolutionLooksLike and ITrustHer—began airing last week and have already drawn millions of views, as well as being shared by Clinton on her Facebook page.

In the ITrustHer video—over 2.8 million views at press time—ballet dancer and Soviet Union defector Mikhail Baryshnikov talks about a country that welcomes immigrants and celebrates diversity and his experience living under dangerous totalitarian opportunists, "like Donald Trump."

“I am a lifelong progressive who is passionately committed to helping Hillary Rodham Clinton become the 45th President of the United States," English said of the campaign. "Working with Humanity for Hillary is my contribution as an artist toward making this goal a reality.”

According to Open Secrets, which tracks PAC spending via Federal Election Commission reports, Humanity for Progress has spent $90,000 in the 2016 election cycle in support of Democrats.