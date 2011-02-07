Clements Named 'ET' Co-EP

Heidi Clements has been promoted to co-executive producer of CBS Television Distribution's Entertainment Tonight, replacing Brad Bessey who departed ET last summer to run CBS' new daytime talker, The Talk.

Clements is well-versed in the world of entertainment news, having spent six years at ET and its sister show, The Insider.

"Talk about deserving of the job... Heidi is beyond deserving," said Linda Bell Blue, the executive producer of both ET and The Insider, in a statement. "She knows news, knows how to break news -- Heidi is exceptionally talented and her drive and ambition are unmatched. Not only have we traveled the world together, but she has also worked on almost every aspect of our program. I am thrilled to have her at my side in this new role."

Clements began her career as manager of on-air promotions at the Arts & Entertainment Network when it launched in 1984. She became a writer on The Insider in 2004, and moved over to ET in 2006.