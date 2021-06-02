‘City on a Hill’ to Return For Season Three

Showtime has picked up season three of drama City on a Hill. Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge star. There will be eight episodes airing next year. Showtime said production will resume in New York later this year.

Tom Fontana produces and is the showrunner.

Season two centered on a federal housing project in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston plagued with drug violence and a distrust in law enforcement. FBI agent Jackie Rohr (Bacon) works to exploit Boston's defective criminal justice system in a desperate attempt to salvage his career. Assistant district attorney Decourcy Ward (Hodge) is onto Rohr’s latest misstep. The antagonism between the two escalates to an all-out war between the offices of the U.S. Attorney and the Suffolk DA.

At the conclusion of season two, Decourcy pursues justice in and out of the courtroom and Jackie gets ousted from the FBI.

The season also stars Lauren E. Banks, Mark O’Brien, Amanda Clayton, Matthew Del Negro and Jill Hennessy.

Jennifer Todd, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jorge Zamacona, Barry Levinson, Chuck MacLean and Michael Cuesta executive produce alongside Fontana. Bacon, Hodge and Michele Giordano are co-executive producers.