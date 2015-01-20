Cisneros, Turner Partner on Latin American Efforts

Cisneros Media and Turner Broadcasting System Latin America, Inc. have announced a strategic alliance to work together on pay TV channels and content in Latin America.

The alliance brings together one of the largest pay TV programmers in Latin America with Cisneros, which is a major producer of content.

The two companies have had notable dealings in the past, with Turner acquiring the Claxson Interactive bouquet of channels from Cisneros and funds associated with Hicks, Muse, Tate & Furst.

“Pay TV has become a vehicle with truly massive reach in Latin America, and it must be able to serve a broad audience cutting across all segments,” said Juan Carlos Urdaneta, president of Turner Broadcasting System Latin America. “This agreement brings together Turner’s capabilities to manage Pay TV channels at a regional scale with Cisneros’ expertise in creating content with mass appeal.”

As part of the agreement, Cisneros Media will oversee the operations, programming and content licensing for the Spanish-language feeds of Turner Latin America’s pay TV channel Glitz*.

The channel reaches some 19 million households throughout Latin America and will have exclusive rights to air Cisneros’ original programing, the companies said.

“We are committed to taking Glitz* to greater heights by creating and establishing comprehensive strategies to increase and expand its audience throughout Latin America,” explained Jonathan Blum, president of Cisneros Media in a statement. “We will leverage our vast catalog of proven content, which has been successful in attracting and captivating Latin women across the region, in addition to select products from third-party providers, as well as original programming catered to the female demographic.”