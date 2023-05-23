Cineverse Names Tony Huidor As COO In addition to CTO

Tony Huidor has been named chief operating officer of Cineverse, which until Monday had been known as Cinedigm.

Huidor will also continue as the company’s chief technology officer, overseeing the company’s technology and engineering resources, including its Matchpoint platform.

Cineverse also announced that Mark Torres was promoted to chief people officer. Torres joined the company in 2018 and was senior VP, people and operations.

Following the name change the company said its management was set, with Erick Opeka formally announced as president in addition to chief strategy officer.