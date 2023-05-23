Cineverse Names Tony Huidor As COO In addition to CTO
Mark Torres named chief people officer
Tony Huidor has been named chief operating officer of Cineverse, which until Monday had been known as Cinedigm.
Huidor will also continue as the company’s chief technology officer, overseeing the company’s technology and engineering resources, including its Matchpoint platform.
Cineverse also announced that Mark Torres was promoted to chief people officer. Torres joined the company in 2018 and was senior VP, people and operations.
Following the name change the company said its management was set, with Erick Opeka formally announced as president in addition to chief strategy officer.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.