Cineverse Launches Black Cinema Channel With Maverick Entertainment

Cineverse said it joined up with Maverick Entertainment Group to launch Maverick Black Cinema, a new video-on-demand channel.

The new channel will appear on the Cineverse streaming platform and initially offer more than 100 films and TV series, including Black indie movies.

Maverick, a distributor of independent and Black cinema, releases content through streaming apps, channels and networks on platforms including Roku, Tubi, Samsung Peacock, LG, Vizio and Vudu-Fandago.

Maverick Black Cinema will feature titles such as crime thriller Take Me To Amazing, action film Two Wolves starring Mykel Shannon Jenkins and Ernest Lee Thomas, street thrillers Murder Gardens and Candy, and courtroom drama The Lying Truth starring Reggie Gaskins and Maya Gilbert-Dunbar.

The channel will utilize Cineverse's proprietary Matchpoint technology to provide content recommendations based on real-time feedback from viewers.