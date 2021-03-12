Cinedigm Names Cheryl Odoardi Senior VP, Finance and Accounting

Cheryl Odoardi (Image credit: Cinedigm)

Cinedigm said it named Cheryl Odoardi to the new position of senior VP of finance and accounting.

Odoardi, previously a global controller at Comcast NBCUniversal, will oversee financial operations and be a member of Cinedigm's mergers and acquisitions team.

She will report to Gary Loffredo, president, COO and general counsel.

“We are thrilled Cheryl has joined our team in such an important role at a pivotal time for our Company,” said Loffredo. “Cheryl’s operational and strategic financial leadership experience will be invaluable for us to drive equity value while maintaining financial discipline during a period of exponential growth.”

Before NBCU, Odoardi help posts at BCBGMaxAzria, Biogen, NLG, The Learning Company and RB Media.

“Cinedigm’s momentum in streaming driven by the increasing viewership of our existing channel portfolio and our launch of new channels, growth of our distribution network, expansion of our Matchpoint technology platform and first-class content acquisition has been transformational,” Odoardi said. “I am excited to be a part of the company as we continue to accelerate.”