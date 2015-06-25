Cinedigm Acquires Minority Interest in Shout! Factory

Cinedigm nabbed a minority interest in multiplatform media company Shout! Factory, the companies announced Thursday.

The deal expands their strategic partnership and extends Cinedigm’s existing home entertainment distribution contract with Shout! Factory and its library of content.

Shout! Factory also announced it will jointly relaunch its existing OTT digital channel, Shout! Factory TV, which concentrates on classic TV and films in a SVOD and free ad-supported model.

"Shout! Factory has been our long-time partner and we are thrilled to make an investment in this innovative and forward looking multimedia entertainment company," said Cinedigm chairman and CEO Chris McGurk. "This new relationship benefits all aspects of Cinedigm's business and adds Shout! Factory's classic pop culture-themed OTT channels to our digital network roster that now includes CONtv, DOCURAMA and the upcoming DOVE CHANNEL."

Shout! Factory announced in February it expanded to TV with its free, ad-supported streaming service on Roku and ShoutFactoryTV.com.

Cinedigm recently launched OTT channel Docurama and a children-focused OTT network with TV4 Entertainment.