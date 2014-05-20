Cinedigm Launches Multiplatform Ad-Supported Documentary Channel

Cinedigm, a film distributor and software purveyor with a library of some 52,000 titles, has launched an ad-supported, on-demand channel called Docurama, which will deliver close to 1,000 documentary features to connected TVs, set-top-boxes, gaming consoles and tablets.

The channel will work with an array of partners, including Amazon Fire, Roku, Samsung and Xbox, to deliver films in categories from sports to current events to travel and leisure. Work from acclaimed directors such as Fred Wiseman, Alex Gibney, Liz Garbus and Joe Berlinger will be included in the lineup.

"It’s very exciting that audiences now have free, unfettered access to our incredible documentary library,” said Cinedigm’s Susan Margolin, president of Docurama. Margolin and partner Steve Savage sold the home entertainment company New Video Group to Cinedigm for a reported $20 million in 2012.