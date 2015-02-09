Cinedigm, TV4 Entertainment Join Forces to Launch OTT Channels

Cinedigm and TV4 Entertainment announced Monday that the two companies are entering a partnership to start new OTT digital networks together.

Through its premium online video platform, which spans 100 million U.S. households and more than 300 million devices, TV4 Entertainment will distribute at least one co-owned on-demand, online channel featuring films and TV episodes from Cinedigm’s library. At first, the focus will be on the preschool, kids and tween sphere; they estimate that the first channel will launch later this year.

“Cinedigm’s vast library coupled to TV4 Entertainment’s nimble platform will allow us to quickly and efficiently test several genres and build substantial value for both companies,” said Jon Cody, founder and CEO of TV4 Entertainment.

A longtime film-oriented tech and distribution company, Cinedigm has been making strides in its transition into the OTT arena. Its documentary channel Docurama launched last May and its Comic Con channel, CONtv, is set to launch in March.

“This partnership with TV4 positions Cinedigm to quickly and efficiently leverage key content pods in our library by launching highly-curated digital channels on an already existing OTT footprint, augmenting our current OTT approach that features channels such as Docurama and the upcoming CONtv,” said Chris McGurk, chairman and CEO of Cinedigm.