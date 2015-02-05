Shout! Factory Launches TV Division With Roku Carriage

Shout! Factory, the L.A.-based distributor known for its eclectic, tastemaking lineup of TV, movie and music titles, is expanding to TV with a free, ad-supported streaming service that is initially available on Roku and via ShoutFactoryTV.com.

Among the 2,500 hours of programming offered by the service will be episodes of Mystery Science Theater 3000, The Weird Al Show, It's Garry Shandling's Show, The Saint, The Ernie Kovacs Show and The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis. Film titles will include Hoop Dreams, A Room with a View, 16 selections from Grizzly Man director Werner Herzog and comedy specials featuring Mel Brooks and Steve Martin.

Shout! was founded in 2003 during the DVD boom years and quickly amassed a modest-sized but influential catalog of titles, including Freaks and Geeks, All in the Family and Barney Miller. It continues to release cult classics and new titles in deluxe packages, with current offerings including a collector's edition of John Carpenter's Escape from New York and one of 2014's most acclaimed films, The Babadook.