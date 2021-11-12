Cindy Williams, WCSH Portland Anchor, Announces Retirement
Has spent 32 years at Maine station
WCSH Portland (Maine) anchor Cindy Williams has announced her retirement. Williams has spent 32 years at the station and steps down in mid December.
Williams co-anchors the noon, 5:30 and 6 p.m. newscasts for WCSH, a Tegna-owned NBC affiliate.
In an essay on the WCSH website, Williams shared that she’d undergone two spinal surgeries, a factor in her decision.
“I have been so honored and blessed to have had the best job in the world for 32 years … crazy to actually write that down. Thirty-two years, but time flies when you‘re having fun,” she said. “I work with some of the most amazing, passionate, driven, caring people I have ever known. So lucky. And for 32 years, I've had the privilege of your trust which has meant more than I can possibly say.”
WCSH goes with News Center Maine branding. Williams previously worked at stations in Mississippi and New Hampshire. She is married to former WCSH anchor Lee Nelson.
