Ciano to Executive Produce CTD's 'The Test'

Patricia Ciano has been named executive producer of CBS

Television Distribution's new conflict talker, The Test, which will

debut in fall 2013. The Test, produced by Jay McGraw's Stage 29

Productions, is now sold in over 90% of the country, including 49 of the top 50

markets.





Ciano joins McGraw and Carla Pennington as executive

producer.





Ciano is a veteran daytime producer, who most recently

launched and executive produced Debmar-Mercury's The Jeremy Kyle Show,

which is ending its run after two seasons in syndication. She's also worked as

a producer on This Morning With Mike and Juliet, Life & Style,

The Ricki Lake Show and The Jenny Jones Show.





In addition, Ciano was the co-executive producer of the

court show, Judge Pirro, for which she won a Daytime Emmy in 2011, as

well as a supervising producer on Judge Hatchett and Judge Lopez

from 2006-07. She's been nominated for three Daytime Emmys and won a Prism

Award for an episode of The Ricki Lake Show.





Hosted by performer Kirk Fox (Parks and Recreation, Forgetting

Sarah Marshall), The Test is a one-hour conflict resolution talk

show that will use lie detector and DNA tests to settle relationship and

paternity disputes among the guests.





Tribune Broadcasting's 17 owned stations will

serve as The Test's anchor group in major markets, including the top

three: WPIX New York, KTLA Los Angeles and WGN Chicago. Tribune also is a partner

in production of the show.