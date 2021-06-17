Christy Tanner Departing CBS News Digital

Christy Tanner (Image credit: Marcia Ciriello)

Christy Tanner, executive VP and general manager, ViacomCBS, CBS News Digital, is departing the company. She joined CBS in 2013.

“Christy and her world-class team have established CBS News Digital as the marketplace leader in streaming news innovation, expanding our breaking news, editorial and reporting capabilities while continually setting growth records,” said George Cheeks, president and CEO, CBS Entertainment Group, in a memo to staffers. “I am grateful to Christy for leading my deep dive on CBS News Digital and continuing to make it a crucial part of our overall news offering.”

Cheeks noted the “inclusive culture” Tanner helped build, along with strong partnerships throughout CBS News. She has been a key figure in streaming news platform CBSN.

Tanner said, “It’s been eight years since I joined CBS Interactive, five years since I joined CBS News Digital, and … never years since I took some solid time off.”

Prior to joining CBS, Tanner spent time at the Washington Post and TV Guide.

“I’m so proud of all that we have accomplished together: We focused on the public’s need for trusted reporting while significantly expanding our editorial coverage,” she said. “We delivered groundbreaking digital and streaming products. We consistently drove double- and triple-digit audience and revenue growth, smashing our own records month after month. We are integral to the company’s AVOD and SVOD strategies.”