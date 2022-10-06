Christy McDonald Joins WDIV Detroit News Team

Christy McDonald, who was an anchor at public broadcaster WTVS Detroit, joins WDIV Detroit as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor. She starts October 10.

“As I look at the evolving needs of our community and the specific content on television and on our digital platforms our viewers have clearly told us they expect, Christy joining our team just makes sense,” said Bob Ellis, WDIV VP and general manager. “She grew up here, she understands what is important to the people who live here, and she is committed to making sure we cover important news that matters, especially on our digital news channels and our streaming channel Local 4+.”

McDonald spent the past 11 years as anchor and managing editor of WTVS Detroit Public Television’s news programming, One Detroit. Previously, she was an anchor and reporter for 10 years at WXYZ Detroit.

“With Christy on our team, we are living up to our promise to put more emphasis on the word local in Local 4,” added Ellis. “You will see her right away with special stories on our newscasts and anchoring some new segments on Local 4+, and we have some additional significant announcements to come in the very near future that are very exciting.”

McDonald has contributed to PBS NewsHour, reporting on Michigan politics, Great Lakes issues and Detroit’s financial crisis.

“We count on local news more than ever to connect us to our neighbors and the world we live in. I am thrilled to be able to get out in the community and join the outstanding Local 4 news team to tell the stories of the special people who call Michigan home,” said McDonald. ■