Christopher Barry, Cliff Ejikeme Get Expanded Role at A+E Networks

A+E Networks said that two senior finance execs, Christopher Barry and Cliff Ejikeme, have been given expanded roles at the company.

Barry, who has been executive VP of finance was named head of financial planning and analysis.

Ejikeme, who has been executive VP, controller & treasurer, will add A+E’s tax unit to his responsibilities.

Both execs report to David Bank, who was named CFO last month.

“Christopher Barry and Cliff Ejikeme are consummate finance executives whose extensive experience and proven leadership in the finance sector will be instrumental in the continued fiscal success of A+E across all divisions,” said Bank. “We look forward to even greater achievements under their stewardship.”

Barry joined A+E in 2012 as senior VP of international strategy and digital media. Before that he was senior VP of digital media & business strategy at SundanceTV.

Ejikeme has been with A_E for 14 years. He’d previously been VP of financial planning and analysis at Lifetime Entertainment Services and director of financial planning and analysis at Viacom.