A+E Networks Names David Bank as CFO

A+E Networks said it promoted David Bank to chief financial officer. Bank has been executive VP, chief strategy & corporate development officer.

He will succeed Art Vomvas, who has been serving as interim CFO. Vomvas is retiring after three decades as part of A+E’s financial and business planning group.

Bank will report to Paul Buccieri, president and chairman, A+E Networks Group.

“Since joining A+E Networks, David Bank has been a key leader, elevating our profile as a global media company through strategic investments and new revenue initiatives,“ Buccieri said. “With extensive leadership experience in media and finance, I am confident that in his new role as CFO, David will continue to help us effectively navigate the business landscape and position us to align and meet our goals in this rapidly changing environment.

“I also want to thank Art Vomvas for nearly three decades of dedication to A+E Networks and congratulate him on his extraordinary career,” Buccieri added. “Art has made incredible contributions to our company. We are grateful for his leadership and wish him the best for his retirement.“

Bank was hired by A&E Networks in 2019 as executive VP. He had been executive VP and head of investor relations at CBS, which he joined after a 16-year career as an equity research analyst covering the media business at RBC.

“For the past five years, I have been proud to call A+E Networks my home and be part of one of the best content companies in the business,” Bank said. “In taking on the role of CFO, I am thrilled to collaborate further with Paul and the executive team to help the company continue to excel and evolve during this time of transformation in our industry.”