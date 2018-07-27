Buccieri Named President of A+E Networks

Paul Buccieri has been named president of A+E Networks Group, a joint venture of The Walt Disney Co. and Hearst.

Buccieri, who had been president of A+E Studios and the A+E Networks Portfolio Group, will report to the A+E board.

Nancy Dubuc, A+E’s previous CEO, left to head Vice Media in March. In the interim, former A+E CEO Abbe Raven has been running the company.

“Paul's successful track record running A+E Studios and overseeing programming at the portfolio of brands, combined with his experience in worldwide production, distribution, syndication and digital, will further propel A+E Networks’ momentum. He’s a proven leader, strong collaborator and skilled programmer with an eye for identifying trends in the very competitive content marketplace,” said Steven Swartz, CEO of Hearst and Ben Sherwood, co-chair of Disney media Networks, in a statement.

“As we make this announcement, we also thank A+E acting chair Abbe Raven for her leadership during the transition and her assistance in identifying Paul as the network’s next leader. Abbe will remain in her role at least through year-end,” they said.

Buccieri joined A+E in 2015 as president of A&E and History. Before that he was chair of ITV Studios U.S. Group and ITV Studios Global Entertainment.

“I want to sincerely thank our board members at Disney and Hearst for offering me this exceptional opportunity to lead A+E Networks during this transformative time in media. I could not be prouder of A+E's powerful brands, strong partnerships and, most importantly, the talented people I get to work with every day. We look forward to expanding on our solid foundation of creativity,” Buccieri said.