Former Analyst Bank Joins A+E Nets as Executive VP

Former Wall Street analyst David Bank has joined A+E Networks as executive VP, corporate development and strategy, the company announced.

In the newly created position, Bank, most recently senior VP and head of CBS Corp.’s investor relations unit, will be responsible for long-term strategic and business develop plans. That includes identifying potential partners in the marketplace and exploring business opportunities.

“As the media ecosystem continues to evolve, I’m so pleased to have David on our side,” said Paul Buccieri, president of A+E Networks. “His deep expertise in trends and the forces shaping the marketplace will help craft our strategic direction to ensure A+E Networks continues to be a leader in the space, today and tomorrow.”

Bank reports to Buccieri and to David “Digger” Granville Smith, A+E COO and CFO.

Bank spent 16 years as an equity research analyst and managing director at RBC Capital Market where he covered media and entertainment company. Earlier in his career he was an investment banker at Furman Selz and started out with First Boston.