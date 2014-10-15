'Chrisley' Premiere Draws 1.6 M Viewers

USA Network unscripted series Chrisley Knows Best drew 1.6 million total viewers to its season two premiere Tuesday night, according to Nielsen live-plus-same day numbers — up 49% from the March series premiere and up 7% from the season one finale in April.

The season-two premiere also drew 906,000 viewers 18-49 and 880,000 viewers 25-54 — up from 890,000 and 803,000, respectively, for the previous season’s finale.

USA followed the 10 p.m. premiere with a second new episode at 10:30 p.m., averaging 1.6 million total viewers, 866,000 viewers 18-49 and 864,000 viewers 25-54 for the second episode.

