Exclusive: USA Launching ‘Chrisley’ Digital Hub

USA is creating an online hub for unscripted series Chrisley Knows Best. Scheduled to launch Tuesday on USANetwork.com, Chrisley’s Corner will be updated every Tuesday with un-aired scenes from the cable series. Updates will continue throughout the summer.

The microsite will also feature GIF galleries and other show-related content.

Chrisley Knows Best follows the exploits of Atlanta millionaire Todd Chrisley and his family. In its first season, the series averaged 945,000 viewers ages 18-49 and 1.7 million total viewers in Nielsen live-plus-seven ratings. The season-one finale drew 1.5 million live viewers to its initial telecast April 22.

With a median age of 35, Chrisley Knows Best is USA’s youngest-skewing current series. Production is underway on a second season.

The series is produced by Maverick TV and All3Media America. It is executive produced by Adam Greener, Stephanie Bloch Chambers, Jim Sayer, Eli Holzman and Stephen Lambert. Annie Kate Pons is the supervising producer.