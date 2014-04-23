‘Chrisley’ Finale Draws 1.5M Viewers

The season one finale of USA’s unscripted series Chrisley Knows Best drew a season-high 1.5 million viewers in its initial telecast Tuesday night, according to Nielsen Media Research. The episode also hit highs in viewers 18-49 at 890,000 and 25-54 at 803,000.

Including the encore telecast, 2.4 million total viewers watched the finale Tuesday night.

Chrisley Knows Best follows the exploits of Atlanta millionaire Todd Chrisley and his family. USA announced last week that the series would be renewed for a second season. The series is produced by Maverick TV and All3Media America. Adam Greener, Jim Sayer, Eli Holzman and Stephen Lambert serve as executive producers. Supervising producer is Annie Kate Pons. Stephanie Bloch Chambers executive produced and was showrunner for season one.