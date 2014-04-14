USA Renews 'Chrisley Knows Best'

USA has ordered a 12-episode second season of unscripted series Chrisley Knows Best, the network announced Monday.

Chrisley, which follows the exploits of Atlanta millionaire Todd Chrisley and his family, drew its best Nielsen live-plus-same day ratings yet last Tuesday with 823,000 viewers 18-49; 742,000 viewers 25-54; and 1.2 million total viewers. Season one is scheduled to conclude April 22.

“We knew from the moment we met Todd there was no other character quite like him and whether or not you agree with his parenting style, he has certainly struck a chord with our viewers as their new guilty pleasure,” said Heather Olander, USA senior VP, alternative programming. “We’re excited to continue the laughs and be there for more genuine family moments with Todd and his family in season two.”

Chrisley is produced by Maverick TV and All3Media America. It is executive produced by Adam Greener, Jim Sayer, Eli Holzman and Stephen Lambert. Supervising producer is Annie Kate Pons. Stephanie Bloch Chambers served as executive producer and showrunner for season one.