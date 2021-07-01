Chris Pratt Movie ‘The Tomorrow War’ on Amazon Prime July 2

Time-travel war movie The Tomorrow War is on Amazon Prime July 2. Chris Pratt stars, along with J.K. Simmons, Yvonne Strahovski and Betty Gilpin.

Time travelers arrive in 2051 to deliver an urgent message: thirty years into the future, humankind is battling a deadly alien species, and losing the fight. The only hope is for people to be transported to the future to join the fight. Determined to save the world for his daughter, Dan Forester, played by Pratt, teams up with a brilliant scientist (Strahovski) and Forester’s estranged father (Simmons) to redetermine the fate of the planet.

Chris McKay directed The Tomorrow War, which is rated PG-13.

Pratt was on Parks and Recreation. His films include Guardians of the Galaxy, The Lego Movie and Jurassic World.

McKay co-directed The Lego Movie.