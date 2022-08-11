Chris Malone Promoted to CFO of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group said it promoted Christopher Malone to CFO.

Malone joined AMG in June as executive VP and head of corporate development. He succeeds Bill Higgs, who served as AMG CFO on an interim basis and returns to his post as executive VP and CFO of AMG’s Weather Group.

Malone will continue to lead AMG’s merger and acquisition efforts and other corporate initiatives in capital markets, private equity and credit.

“I am very excited to elevate Chris Malone within the Allen Media Group family to Chief Financial Officer, where Chris will be valuable in helping to lead our M&A efforts and other strategic financial initiatives,” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Chris plays a vital role in helping Allen Media Group continue its trajectory of growth and execute on the large number of acquisition opportunities in front of us."

Before joining AMG he played a role in financing its acquisition as a principal with Stellex Capital Management and director of Brightwood Capital. Before that he was with RLJ Equity Partners, William Blair and Credit Suisse.

“It has been exciting to see the strong growth of Allen Media Group over the past five years and it is even more exciting to join at such a dynamic time for the company,” said Malone. “The industry is experiencing rapid transformation as well as increased consolidation and Allen Media Group is well-positioned to capitalize on this changing paradigm given its strong and differentiated position. I look forward to continue working with the Allen Media Group team to execute on the short-term and long-term acquisition targets.” ■