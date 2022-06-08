Allen Media Group Hires Chris Malone as Exec VP, Head of Corp. Development

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group said it hired Christopher Malone as executive VP and head of corporate development, a new post at the company.

Malone, who had been a principal at Stellex Capital Management, played a key role in financing Allen’s acquisition of The Weather Channel and numerous network-affiliated TV stations.

In his new role at AMC, he will head merger and acquisition efforts and other capital market, private equity and credit activities.

“I am very excited to welcome Chris Malone to the Allen Media Group family as executive VP and head of corporate development where he will be valuable in helping to lead our M&A efforts and other strategic financial initiatives,” said Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Chris will play a vital role in helping Allen Media Group continue its trajectory of growth and execute on the large number of acquisition opportunities in front of us."

Prior to working at Stellex, Malone was director at Brightwood Capital. He also held posts at RLJ Equity Partners, William Blair and Credit Suisse.

“It has been exciting to see the strong growth of Allen Media Group over the past five years and it is even more exciting to join at such a dynamic time for the company,” said Malone. “The industry is experiencing rapid transformation as well as increased consolidation and Allen Media Group is well-positioned to capitalize on this changing paradigm given its strong and differentiated position. I look forward to working with the Allen Media Group team to execute on the short-term and long-term acquisition targets.” ■