Chris Hardwick to Host NBC’s Red Nose Day

Chris Hardwick will host NBC’s Red Nose Day Special May 25. This is NBC’s third year hosting Red Nose Day, which helps children living in poverty.

“Red Nose Day’s effort to lift children out of poverty is centered around heart and humanity, and we’re excited to create a night of programming that reflects this. From Julia Roberts and Bear Grylls showing viewers the impact of their donations, to celebrities challenging themselves on American Ninja Warrior to raise funds and awareness, this will be an incredible night,” said Paul Telegdy, president, alternative and reality group, NBC Entertainment. “We are thrilled to have Chris' wit and compassion championing the evening as our host for 'The Red Nose Day Special.'"

Hardwick is a popular guy at NBC these days, hosting game show The Wall and executive producing and hosting The Awesome Show, a science and technology program that was announced Tuesday.

Celebrity Ninja Warrior for Red Nose Day at 8 p.m. will be followed by a 9 p.m. episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls for Red Nose Day, with Julia Roberts venturing to Kenya, leading up to NBC’s third annual “The Red Nose Day Special” hosted by Hardwick at 10 p.m.

This is the first time the night of programming for Red Nose Day has included special editions of existing NBC shows.

Red Nose Day has been celebrated in the U.K. for 30-plus years.