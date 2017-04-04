Chris Hardwick to Host ‘The Awesome Show’ on NBC

Comedian Chris Hardwick will executive produce, develop and host science and technology-oriented The Awesome Show on NBC. The program showcases “the groundbreaking scientific and technological advances that are shaping the future, as well as celebrate the pioneers and communities at the forefront of this golden age of unprecedented discovery, innovation and opportunity,” according to the network.

Mark Burnett too is an executive producer, and Silicon Valley institution Singularity University is also behind the show.

Hardwick is founder and CEO of Nerdist as well as host of The Wall on NBC.

“The opportunity to develop a primetime show that celebrates science and technology was too good to pass up," Hardwick said. “I started Nerdist 10 years ago as a tech news site. I was a contributor to Wired magazine for several years and hosted Wired Science on PBS. It is very important to me to make something that positively promotes these topics in order to share humanity's triumphs, to instill hope for our future and to inspire the next generation of young thinkers.”

Hardwick will executive produce with Burnett and Alex Murray. The Awesome Show will be produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Fish Ladder and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

"By highlighting the pioneers of tomorrow who dare to think differently to improve the way we live, work, play, move and communicate, Chris Hardwick and his team will help us navigate the future in a hilarious and uplifting way," said Meredith Ahr, president of Universal Television Alternative Studio. "This will be a first-of-its-kind series that will bring the whole family together and start conversations about things that truly matter."