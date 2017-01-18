NBC Orders 20 More ‘The Wall’ Episodes

NBC has ordered 20 more episodes of rookie game show The Wall, executive produced by NBA superstar LeBron James and Maverick Carter and hosted by Chris Hardwick. In its first two regular telecasts, The Wall has averaged a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.9 million viewers overall, according to “live plus same day” ratings from Nielsen.

“When we started The Wall we wanted to create something that would get families excited and change peoples’ lives,” said James. “Maverick and I couldn’t be more proud of the show’s early success and we want to keep building on that. I want to thank NBC for their partnership, [executive producer] Andrew Glassman for his vision, and all the fans for their support.”

“A big event, family-friendly game show that can open a night is a wonderful asset joining NBC’s powerhouse reality brands such as The Voice, America’s Got Talent, American Ninja Warrior and Little Big Shots,” said Paul Telegdy, president, alternative and reality group, NBC Entertainment. “Chris Hardwick is masterful as he conducts this high-stakes rollercoaster, and the dramatic ride of the contestants ends with a thrilling decision that pays off differently every time and increases viewership significantly across the hour.”

Following Better Late Than Never, The Wall is the second show to launch under the newly formed Universal Television Alternative Studio. “We’re thrilled that viewers have become as captivated by The Wall as we are,” said Meredith Ahr, president, Universal Television Alternative Studio, NBC Entertainment. “We have been in pursuit of a brand new high-stakes game show for a while and are so happy to have developed it with LeBron James.”

The Wall’s rules are fairly simple. Get a question correct and a green ball will fall down the wall, Plinko-style, and add the value of the slot to the players’ winning total. Miss a question and a red ball will deduct the value of the slot where the ball lands.

The Wall is a collaboration between SpringHill Entertainment and Glassman Media with James, Hardwick, Carter and Glassman the executive producers.