Chili’s Sponsors Summer Movies On Vizio’s WatchFree Plus

Chili’s has signed up as the exclusive presenting sponsor of a Hot Summer Movie collection of films available on demand on Vizio’s WatchFree Plus streaming platform during July.

Smart TV set and streaming device makers have been pitching advertisers on sponsorships to catch viewers when the first tune in, even before they decide what to watch.

Vizio says its data shows that Vizio viewers spend an average of 44 minutes a day on the home screen, searching and browsing for content to watch.

Content collections not only take advantage of this lean-in viewer engagement but do so in a way that both helps viewers discover content to watch and allows brands to positively reach those same viewers, according to the company.

Vizio will be adding films throughout the month to keep Chili’s summer movie collection hot and fresh.

On July 1 , White House Down was in the collection and 2021 was added on July 12.

Upcoming movies include S.W.A.T on July 19 and Elysium on July 26.

Vizio viewers can also look forward to Moneyball and Walk Hard: The Dewy Cox Story in August.