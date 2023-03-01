Chicken Soup Makes Deal With KC Global For FAST Channels in Asia

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment said it made a deal with KC Global Media that will grow its free ad-support streaming television channel business in Ausa.

“One of our areas of focus in 2023 is to grow the availability of our owned content globally – and monetize it in every way possible,” said Elana Sofko, chief strategy officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “We always seek to work with prominent media companies already successful in the markets we are entering. KC Global Media is a company with deep relationships throughout Asia, and we know we can continue to scale our international business together.”

The companies plan to launch additional FAST channels this year. The companies are also making more content available via ad-supported VOD. Content includes series, movies and factual titles including Lionel Messi: The Greatest, BTS:Global Takeover and Adele: Homecoming.

“As we head into 2023, one of our key strategic goals is to increase our volume and diversity of premium content in our current portfolio,” said Andy Kaplan, co-founder and chairman of KC Global Media. “Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is one of the largest content providers, and this strategic partnership gives us an edge as we provide more value to our partners and affiliates in the region. This, in turn, will also enable us to reach out to new audiences and new territories and create more opportunities around the world as we continue to grow our business with our affiliates and streaming platforms.“ ■