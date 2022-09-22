Chicken Soup For The Soul To Premiere ‘Wedding Talk’ Oct. 13
Tara Lipinski, José Rolón and Jove Meyer host original series
Crackle Plus said that it will launch an original series, Wedding Talk, on October 13 exclusively on its ad supported Chicken Soup for the Soul and Crackle streaming services.
Wedding Talk is hosted by Olympic gold medalist turned commentator Tara Lipinski, event planner José Rolón and wedding designer Jove Meyer, and each of its ten 30-minute episodes will highlight fabulous ceremonies, discuss what’s hot and what’s not, and show off dream dresses, all to inspire viewers approaching their own big days.
Also: Former Scripps Exec Jonathan Katz Named President of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
“Our viewers are going to fall in love with the romance and emotion of the spectacular weddings featured in Wedding Talk,” said Jeff Meier, head of programming for Crackle Plus, a division of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “We know the world of weddings is an audience favorite, and we’re excited to introduce viewers to a series that lets them dive in and immerse themselves in these beautiful events with Wedding Talk.”
The series is executive produced by Jess Loren, Erick Geisler and Matt Hanna for production company To Whom It May Concern LLC, and executive produced by Michael Winter and David Ellender for Chicken Soup for the Soul Television Group and Rachel Silver of Love Stories TV.
“We wanted to approach the wedding space in a very untraditional way,” said Jess Loren, executive producer and founder of To Whom It May Concern. “Taking cues from the world of EDM, we created a clubby studio vibe with moody floral graphics, and metallic and neon accents on our new LED volume wall. Epic wedding films deserve an epic delivery on the production world’s latest and greatest LED technology.” ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.