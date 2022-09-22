Chicken Soup For The Soul To Premiere ‘Wedding Talk’ Oct. 13

Crackle Plus said that it will launch an original series, Wedding Talk, on October 13 exclusively on its ad supported Chicken Soup for the Soul and Crackle streaming services.

Wedding Talk is hosted by Olympic gold medalist turned commentator Tara Lipinski, event planner José Rolón and wedding designer Jove Meyer, and each of its ten 30-minute episodes will highlight fabulous ceremonies, discuss what’s hot and what’s not, and show off dream dresses, all to inspire viewers approaching their own big days.

“Our viewers are going to fall in love with the romance and emotion of the spectacular weddings featured in Wedding Talk,” said Jeff Meier, head of programming for Crackle Plus, a division of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “We know the world of weddings is an audience favorite, and we’re excited to introduce viewers to a series that lets them dive in and immerse themselves in these beautiful events with Wedding Talk.”

The series is executive produced by Jess Loren, Erick Geisler and Matt Hanna for production company To Whom It May Concern LLC, and executive produced by Michael Winter and David Ellender for Chicken Soup for the Soul Television Group and Rachel Silver of Love Stories TV.

“We wanted to approach the wedding space in a very untraditional way,” said Jess Loren, executive producer and founder of To Whom It May Concern. “Taking cues from the world of EDM, we created a clubby studio vibe with moody floral graphics, and metallic and neon accents on our new LED volume wall. Epic wedding films deserve an epic delivery on the production world’s latest and greatest LED technology.” ■