Chicken Soup for the Soul Names Phil Oppenheim Chief Content Officer
Executive had been with Epix
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment said it named Phil Oppenheim chief content officer, a new post, effective November 1.
Oppenheim, formerly senior VP of program scheduling at Epix, will be in charge of content strategy for the company’s print and streaming brands, including Redbox and Crackle.
He will report to Jonathan Katz, recently named president of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.
“Phil is a true unicorn. He’s an executive with wide-ranging experience across multiple streaming brands and business models, along with vast experience leading some of TV’s most successful linear networks,” Katz said. “Phil has helped grow audience and revenue at every point in his career and we’re incredibly lucky to have him as part of the team.”
Before Epix, Oppenheim had been with Lionsgate and Turner. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
