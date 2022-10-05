Chicken Soup for the Soul Names Phil Oppenheim Chief Content Officer

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment said it named Phil Oppenheim chief content officer, a new post, effective November 1.

Oppenheim, formerly senior VP of program scheduling at Epix, will be in charge of content strategy for the company’s print and streaming brands, including Redbox and Crackle.

He will report to Jonathan Katz, recently named president of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

“Phil is a true unicorn. He’s an executive with wide-ranging experience across multiple streaming brands and business models, along with vast experience leading some of TV’s most successful linear networks,” Katz said. “Phil has helped grow audience and revenue at every point in his career and we’re incredibly lucky to have him as part of the team.”

Before Epix, Oppenheim had been with Lionsgate and Turner. ■