Chicken Soup Brings TikTok Video To Redbox Kiosks
Crackle Connex platform serves ads to out-of-home viewers
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment made a deal to put content from TikTok on its network of 3,000 Redbox kiosk video screens.
Out-of-home viewers will be able to view the TikTok content along with promotional video for new movies available from Redbox and ads served through Chicken Soup’s Crackle Connex ad platform.
“TikTok is the go-to destination for short-form video consumption by over a billion people globally,” said Philippe Guelton, chief revenue officer of Crackle Connex. “This new partnership provides advertisers a unique opportunity to reach new audiences and drive engagement. Our Redbox kiosks are in high-traffic locations where millions of people frequently shop, such as grocery stores or value retailers. We look forward to working with TikTok on expanding this partnership as our DOOH network expands.”
Financial terms were not disclosed.
"People come to TikTok to experience the entertainment, joy, and creativity of our community and we are excited to expand that experience to Redbox kiosks," said Dan Page, Head of Global Distribution, New Screens at TikTok. "This partnership allows us to bring together the power of our exceptional content with the high-visibility of Redbox kiosk locations, creating an effective and fresh approach to advertising."
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.