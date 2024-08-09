‘Chattin’ With Chelsea’ Debuts on KRIV Houston August 26

Chattin’ With Chelsea!, a weekday show celebrating women’s resilience and empowerment that will be hosted by Chelsea Edwards, premieres on KRIV Houston Monday, August 26. The program will be on at 12:30 p.m. weekdays.

KRIV, part of Fox Television Stations, is known as Fox 26.

“Chelsea is a native Houstonian who has spent years earning the trust of our viewers by diving into the issues that affect our communities,” said D’Artagnan Bebel, KRIV-KTXH senior VP and general manager. “With her vibrant and charismatic personality, she is perfectly suited to provide humor and levity while amplifying diverse perspectives and sharing stories that matter.”

Chattin’ with Chelsea! will highlight how women navigate life's complexities, including family and careers, relationships, health, beauty, wellness and social issues. “The goal will be to inform, uplift and inspire through conversations about all topics that affect Houston’s women,” said KRIV.

Each episode will feature a mix of experts, celebrities, and local women as guests.

“Unveiling a show dedicated to the celebration and empowerment of women is an absolute dream realized,” said Edwards. “It fills me with an indescribable joy to transition from reporting news to creating content that is not only enjoyable but insightful too. This isn't just a program; it's a movement where every woman's voice is heard and cherished.”

Edwards joined Fox 26 in 2019. She has been a morning news reporter and fill-in anchor on Houston’s Morning Show. Previously, she was a reporter at KWTX Waco. Before that, Edwards was a video editor at KTRK Houston.