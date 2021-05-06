Charter's Spectrum Reach Commits $50 Million to Inclusive Marketing

Spectrum Reach, Charter Communications advertising sales unit, said it is committing $50 million in media, resources and creative services to help businesses reach and engage multicultural audiences.

The commitment is part of Spectrum Reach’s Connecting Communities initiative, and includes $15 million in advertising and support for multicultural-owned businesses through a “pay it forward’ program, and $35 million in advertising value to help small- and medium-sized businesses create affordable and authentic ad campaigns.

Read Also: Spectrum Reach Launches 'Rebuild My Town' Initiative

The program kicked off with a webinar featuring NBA star turned businessman Earvin (Magic) Johnson and two other entrepreneurs and philanthropists: Nely Galan, former entertainment president at Telemundo, and Daniel Lubetzky, founder of Kind Snacks.

“In our increasingly diverse society, it has never been more important for businesses to understand and engage multicultural audiences,” said Michael Guth, senior VP, marketing, Spectrum Reach. “We know businesses are trying to reach diverse audiences, and with our expertise, products and resources, we can help them broaden their reach and build stronger, long-lasting relationships with their multicultural customers.”

The program provides participating businesses with support from Spectrum Reach sales and creative people, a three month optimized TV schedule using its AudienceApp media planning tool and free customized commercials.

To help small and medium-sized businesses reach multicultural audiences, Spectrum Reach is offering new and existing clients a 20% match, up to a maximum value of $20,000 per month, on any new TV campaign purchased through June