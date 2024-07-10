Charter Launches ViX Streaming Free For Subscribers of TelevisaUnivision Linear Channels

Charter Communications is now bundling at no additional cost the new partially ad-supported version of Spanish-language subscription streaming service ViX for customers who take Univision linear channels as part o theri Spectrum TV Select or Mi Plan Latino programming package.

The arrangement is part of a multiyear carriage deal signed between Charter and TelevisaUnivision.

As it did with Disney back in September, Charter is looking to claw back value from programmers who are committing some of their best assets to subscription streaming. With Disney, Charter was able to negotiate wholesale access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus so it could bundle these streaming services for its video subscribers.

Through ViX’s ad-supported premium tier, subscribers can stream the service's full original content slate, including the latest series Lalola, El Extraño Retorno de Diana Salazar, El Gallo de Oro and De Viaje con los Derbez; hit movies Es por su bien, Radical and ¿Quieres ser mi hijo?; and the most anticipated new releases coming this summer and fall, including Chiquis Sin Filtro and Y Llegaron de Noche. ViX subscribers will also have access to the best soccer content all year long, including Liga MX, the most-watched soccer league in the U.S., and UEFA Champions League, one of the most prestigious club competitions in the world.

“By working with our programming partners to include streaming apps like ViX in our video packages at no extra cost, we continue to evolve our new video paradigm with extraordinary additional value for customers," said Tom Montemagno, executive VP of programming acquisition for Charter, in a statement.

“With our new ViX offering living alongside TelevisaUnivision’s full linear channel lineup, Spectrum customers have access to an unprecedented amount of Spanish-language content across all genres,” added Mike Angus, executive VP of global distribution partnerships at TelevisaUnivision.