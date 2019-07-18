Charter Putting 164 Episodes of ‘Mad About You’ on Spectrum

In advance of the arrival of new episodes of Mad About You, Charter will be making all 164 episodes of the classic sitcom available to Spectrum subscribers starting Aug. 1.

Charter’s Spectrum Originals is creating a limited series that reunites Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt. Those new episodes are expected to have their debut later this year during the holiday season.

Charter created Spectrum Originals as an added free benefit to retain its cable subscribers. The commercial-free service launched with L.A.’s Finest, a drama starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba produced by Sony and Jerry Bruckheimer.

Related: Spectrum Originals Orders More ‘L.A.’s Finest’

Also available to Spectrum subscribers is the Spanish-language drama Todo por el Juego.

Upcoming projects include Manhunt: Lone Wolf from Lionsgate and Paradise Lost from Paramount Television.

Mad About You is produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with Comedy Dynamics.

Peter Tolan serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer. Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser executive produce with Brian Volk-Weiss, Michael Pelmont and Matthew Ochacher. Danny Jacobson, who co-created the show with Reiser, serves as an executive consultant.