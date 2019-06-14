Spectrum Originals Orders More ‘L.A.’s Finest’

Spectrum Originals has ordered a second season for series L.A.’s Finest. Stars/executive producers Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba made the announcement at the Monte Carlo Television Festival.

The season one finale airs June 17, at which point all 13 episodes will be on demand for Spectrum subscribers.

Sony Pictures Television produces the show, a spinoff of the Jerry Bruckheimer Bad Boys franchise. L.A.’s Finest is Spectrum Originals’ first original series.

“We’re thrilled L.A.’s Finest has resonated with our subscribers in such a major way,” said Katherine Pope, head of Spectrum Originals. “When I first saw the pilot – a show about two strong women learning to trust and support each other and still getting into plenty of trouble – I knew I’d follow them anywhere. Kudos to Gabrielle and Jessica, as stars and executive producers, along with creators Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis and everyone else involved, for helping us launch our first original series and making the decision to greenlight a second season incredibly easy.”

Season one followed Syd Burnett (Union), who was last seen in Miami taking down a drug cartel and left her complicated past to become an LAPD detective. Paired with Nancy McKenna (Alba), a working mom with an equally complex history, Syd was forced to confront how her unapologetic lifestyle was masking a greater personal secret.

L.A.’s Finest is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television and 2.0 Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television. Union and Alba executive produce alongside creators Margolis and Sonnier as well as Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Pam Veasey, Doug Belgrad, Jeff Gaspin, Jeff Morrone and Anton Cropper.